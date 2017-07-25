Illustrative image (Photo: baomoi.com)

– The Ministry of Public Security reported on July 25 that its force brought to light 3,832 criminal cases and arrested 7,727 people involved and smashed 198 criminal rings in July.The force also uncovered 1,585 cases related to economic affairs and corruption in the month, 333 more cases than the figure recorded in June, and dealt with 215 organizations and 1,563 individuals having violated the environment law.In the reviewed month, they busted 2,257 drug-related cases, apprehending 3,257 people involved and seizing 47.9 kg of heroin, 77.1 kg and 50,319 pills of methamphetamine.Meanwhile, traffic policemen handled 388,303 violations of traffic law, giving administrative fines worth 244.7 billion VND and seizing 61,698 vehicles.These figures were unveiled at the ministry’s meeting to review its July performance and deploy tasks in August.Minister To Lam asked local policemen to concentrate on ensuring public order and security for activities to be held during the August Revolution and National Day anniversaries.They are required to continue implementing security plans for the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Da Nang as well as other activities of the APEC Year.Lam also asked the force to intensify the management of entry and exit of foreigners in a bid to proactively detect and prevent reactionaries and terrorists from entering the country.-VNA