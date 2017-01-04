Public servants vie for young leader scholarship

Illustrative image (Source: www.vyla.info)

– The Vietnam Young Leader Awards (VYLA), an annual scholarship co-sponsored by the Ministry of Education and Training and the US-based Indiana University Bloomington, is opening for application until January 10.The full scholarship programme targets outstanding government employees, researchers and lecturers who seek graduate degrees in Public Affairs at the Indiana University Bloomington, a world-leading public university on the subject.The VYLA aims to equip selected candidates with analytical and management skills. The recipients will have a chance to participate in a training programme at Harvard University in Boston and the World Bank in Washington DC.The maximum number of scholarships awarded this year is 20. -VNA