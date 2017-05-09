illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The Information and Communications Publishing House has published a set of guidelines on occupational safety and hygiene.The publication consists of seven paintings, five slogans, six leaflets, and 18 books of regulations and advice.It is part of the action month for occupational safety and hygiene, which takes place annually in May.This year’s the event is themed “improving training to prevent occupational accidents and diseases”.Statistics from the Hanoi Federation of Labour show the capital city is among localities with the highest number of occupational accidents. There were 225 work-related accidents in the city last year, killing 49 people and injuring 202 others.-VNA