PV Power urged to speed up electricity projects

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged PV Power, a member company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN), to accelerate the implementation of electricity projects.



He made the request while addressing the 10th founding anniversary of PV Power in Hanoi on May 17.



PV Power produces nearly 7 percent of the 42,000 MW of electricity generated nationwide.



According to the national electricity development plan, power capacity will increase by 1.5 times by 2020 and three times by 2030, with coal and gas-fueled power contributing 60 percent.



With the uneven distribution of electricity at present, the south is forecast to suffer from electricity shortages if thermal power projects are not put into operation as scheduled.



Therefore, the electricity sector and PV Power has an important task, Dung said.



The Deputy PM requested PV Power to operate power plants in the most efficient way while finalising investment procedures for new projects.



At the same time, the company should continue restructuring and focus on main manufacturing activities, he added.



Director General of the PVN Nguyen Vu Truong Son pledged to support PV Power to implement electricity projects and carry out existing ones.



In 10 years of existence, PV Power has generated 138 billion kWh of electricity and grossed about 180 trillion VND (8.4 billion USD) in revenue, earned pre-tax profits of 9.63 trillion VND (423 million USD) and contributed 8.83 trillion VND (388 million USD) to the State budget.-VNA