PVEP, Halliburton Landmark cooperate in oil & gas exploration

Hanoi (VNA) – The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) and Landmark Software Services of Halliburton, a US multinational corporation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in oil and gas exploration and exploitation.



The signing of the MoU aims to share knowledge in using advanced analysis technology Big Data and data science to contribute to improving effectiveness in oil and gas exploration and exploitation.





It also allows experts of both sides to exchange experience in order to use and analyse data scientifically.



The MoU will help PVEP and Landmark increase mutual support in case of market fluctuations.



The two sides will first organise conferences to determine key zones for data analysis to reduce drilling cost, share experience to create professional data models for PVEP and build procedures for data use in upcoming time.



Halliburton Landmark has provided geographic drilling software for almost all oil and gas contractors in Vietnam, including PVEP and its member units. It now continues to develop the most modern technologies to be applied in this field.-VNA