Quang Nam aims to lure over 5 million tourists in 2017

Tourists at Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)

– The central province of Quang Nam targets to welcome over 5 million visitors in 2017, said a local tourism official.According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dinh Hai, tens of thousands of domestic and foreign tourists visited the province in the first days of 2017.The province has organised numerous cultural and art programmes, including traditional folk games, folk singing, a street food festival and Flashmob dancing to welcome first international tourists to Hoi An ancient town, including those from Spain, Australia, the Republic of Korea, the US, Japan, and Russia.Other destinations, such as My Son Sanctuary - another UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage, the Vietnam Heroic Mothers monuments and trade villages also received crowds of holidaymakers in the first days of the New Year.-VNA