Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The 2017 Quang Nam Heritage Festival will take place from June 7-14, through which the central province hopes to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector with a focus on maritime tourism.With the objective, this year’s festival will kick off at Tam Thanh coastal square in Tam Ky city in stead of Hoi An city like the previous ones, heard a press conference in Hanoi on May 9.Co-organised by the provincial People’s Committee, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the festival will features 23 cultural, sport and tourism events.Tam Ky will also host a forum on tourism in the central and Central Highlands regions and a tourism promotion conference.Particularly, up to 19 cities and provinces in the central region will introduce their UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage to the festival.Apart from events featuring traditional rituals like Neu tree planting and boat race, there will be an international cuisine festival and an international silk festival, which is expected to draw the participation of more than ten countries worldwide.An international choir festival is expected to take place in Hoi An city from June 7-10, bringing together 32 choir teams with about 1,500 artists from 15 countries and territories.Quang Nam is home to Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary which won UNESCO’s recognition in 1999, many provincial and national heritages, along with beautiful landscapes.The province aims to attract 1 million tourists during the festival.-VNA