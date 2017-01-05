Quang Nam provides allowances, gifts for residents to enjoy Tet

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of central Quang Nam province has urged all departments and localities to help local residents enjoy the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet).Over 230 billion VND (around 10 million USD) was disbursed to provide January and February allowances and Tet gifts to individuals and families who rendered services to the nation.The provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs urged its subordinate divisions to allocate the allowances to the beneficiaries before January 22.As many as 1,952 tonnes of rice will be given to 46,242 poor households with 130,189 people across 15 districts and towns.Up to 45,400 households will also receive allowances of 300,000 VND (14 USD) each. An additional 120,000 gift packages will also be presented to disadvantaged families and social welfare beneficiaries during the Tet holidays.The provincial authorities have also encouraged local enterprises to give Tet bonuses to their employees to enjoy Tet. Accordingly, over 14,000 local workers have received Tet bonuses, ranging between 320,000 VND (14.8 USD) and 7.1 million VND (312 USD).-VNA