Quang Nam strives to have 10 more new rural communes

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The central province of Quang Nam strives to have 9-10 new-style rural communes this year, raising the rate of communes achieving the status to 30-35 percent.The target was unveiled at a local conference on February 7 to launch tasks for new rural development.In the near future, the province will continue raising public awareness of the campaigns “All people stay united to build new rural areas and civilised urban areas”, “Volunteer youth”, ”Clean house, beautiful garden” while fine-tuning mechanisms and policies.Dinh Van Thu, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province has rallied all possible resources for the cause.Over the past six years, the new rural development drive in Quang Nam has brought about important results.The total number of communes recognised as new rural areas has reached 62, accounting for 30.39 percent. They have met 12 criteria for the status, one criterion higher than 2015’s.More than 200 effective business models have been maintained. Positive progresses have been seen in the fields of culture, education, health care and the environment while political system and social security and order have been strengthened.-VNA