A mock-up of the railway flyover bridge to be built in Nui Thanh district, Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

- The central province of Quang Nam plans to build a railway flyover at one of the busiest crossroads on National Highway No 1A, in Nui Thanh district.Head of the provincial Party Secretariat, Nguyen Hong Quang, told Viet Nam News that the province will submit a detailed project plan to the Transport Ministry soon.Work on the 600 billion VND (26.5 million USD) flyover could start later this year and open to traffic next year, he said.The flyover will help ease heavy congestion at the intersection of the North-South Highway No 1A, railway line, Tam Hiep Port and the Chu Lai-Truong Hai Industrial Complex.The crossroad section is used by more than 9,000 workers and vehicles from the Chu Lai-Truong Hai Industrial Complex as well as numerous vehicles that traverse the national highway and railway systems.Quang Nam also plans to upgrade National Highway No 40B that links its Tam Ky City to Tac Po in Nam Tra My district even as it builds key routes linking strategic economic zones, ports and airports in the central and Central Highlands regions.It completed the upgrade and expansion of a 27.7-km section of National Highway 1A in 2015.-VNA