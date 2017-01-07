Quang Nam to launch bamboo conservation project

Bamboo forests along the ​Thu Bon River in ​Quang Nam Province protect river banks from erosion in flood season. (Photo: VNA)

- The central district Dien Ban - in cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) - has kicked off a local bamboo conservation project that will run from 2017-25.Vice Chairman of the Dien Ban People’s Committee Phan Minh Dung told Viet Nam News that it will help conserve and develop an area of 1,800ha or 1,900ha bamboo area.Dung said the project also aimed to create a sustainable development livelihood for 15,000 rural Dien Ban residents, with jobs in bamboo crafts and eco-tour service.The vice chairman said the bamboo conservation project would create a ‘green dyke’ to protect banks of many rivers in the district as well as living quarters along river system.He said the bamboo conservation and craft project would be connected with craft villages including bronze casting in Phuoc Kieu, rice cakes in Phu Chiem, sedge net weaving in Triem Tay, fish sauce in Ha Quang and fine arts in Dong Khuong along the Thu Bon River in the district.Dien Ban bamboo is a major material for craft villages in Hoi An, in serving for eco-tourism.Last year, the district also agreed to reserve 2.6ha to build the Vietnam-Korea Cultural Exchange Centre with a fund of 5 USD from the Vietnam Veterans Association of Korea (VVAK) in Ha My Dong village near Hoi An city.-VNA