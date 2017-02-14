Quang Nam works to ensure security for APEC events

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The central coastal province of Quang Nam has deployed a plan to ensure safety and security for the organisation of APEC events.Three events are scheduled to take place in the locality, including meetings for finance senior officials; finance and central bank deputies; and finance ministers.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh said local police conducted a counter-terrorism exercise in Hoi An city in August 2016, while proactively coordinating with the local Military High Command and border guards to strengthen defense and security for the APEC meetings.Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam said the APEC Year 2017 offers a good opportunity for Vietnam to increase her position in the regional and international arenas.He requested the province to pay due attention to the entry-and-exit management, fire prevention, and crime prevention, especially during the time of APEC activities.Vietnam joined APEC in 1998, and hosted APEC 14 in 2006, which laid a foundation for Asia-Pacific free trade areas.Established in 1989, APEC now comprises 21 economies, including Australia; Brunei; Canada; Chile; China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; Russia; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; the United States; and Vietnam.-VNA