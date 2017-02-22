Quang Nam works to tackle coastal oil, rubbish

The rubbish when first detected along the coastline in Nui Thanh district, Quang Nam. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

– The environment agency in the central coastal province of Quang Nam has to date collected nine tonnes of rubbish, covered with crude and clotted oil, along the coastline in Nui Thanh district.In early February, the rubbish, including plastic bags, bottles and 0.5-10 cm clotted oil, were found washed ashore and spanned 7 km along the local coastline.Since the environment incident took place, between 15 and 25 garbage collectors have been deploying to the scene every day, with harmful waste transferred to the waste processing site in the nearby Tam Xuan 2 area.According to an inspection carried out on February 18, the collection work ran on schedule and was in line with environmental regulations.Nguyen Vien, Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said normally all rubbish is washed away from the shore after the flood season, but this year, it has stayed in place.He said his agency is looking for the cause of this unusual event and working to clean up the coast as soon as possible.-VNA