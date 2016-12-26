Quang Nam’s gold apple trees recognised as national heritages

At the ceremony (Photo baomoi.com)

Ha Noi (VNA) – A population of three gold apple trees (known scientifically as Diospyros decandra) in Tien Chau village, Thang Binh district of the central province of Quang Nam, has been recognised as national heritage trees.



A ceremony to receive the certificate by the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment (VACNE( was held on December 25 in the locality.



The three comprise a 243-year-old and 1.8m high tree, a 218-year-old and 2m high tree, and a 173 year-old and 1.8m high tree. They have diameters of 0.81m, 1.05m and 0.84m, respectively.

The ancient trees stand in the temple dedicated to Tien Hien, the founder of Tien Chau village.



Locals said the trees were planted by Tien Hien himself, while the temple dedicated to him was built in 1872.

The VACNE launched Vietnam Heritage Trees in 2011, which requires wild trees to be at least 200 years old and connected with local historical and cultural characteristics to be recognised.



More than 2,600 trees across the country have been certified as national heritage trees. -VNA



