Quang Ngai establishes Ly Son sea reserve

A corner of Ly Son Island (Source: VNA)

– The central province of Quang Ngai has decided to establish the Ly Son sea reserve of 7,925 ha in an effort to preserve marine resources and biodiversity and improve local livelihoods.The zone, the 16th of its kind in Vietnam includes the whole island and its surrounding sea. It will comprise a strictly protected area, an area for ecology restoration, an area for development and a protection belt.The total budget for the project is more than 33.8 billion VND (nearly 1.49 million USD).Other activities towards protecting the environment, preventing illegal exploitation of aquatic resources, protecting sea resources and biological varieties, and developing community-based and ecological tourism, will also be implemented within the project.Biodiversity in Ly Son Island saw a serious decrease in recent years because of excessive exploitation of aquatic resources./.