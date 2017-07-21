Quang Ngai requests to improve health centre in Ly Son

The central province of Quang Ngai has asked for State support to improve the health centre in Ly Son island district (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – The central province of Quang Ngai has asked for State support to improve the health centre in Ly Son island district.

The request was made during a working session between local authorities and a delegation led by Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Nguyen Tan Duc, Director of the provincial Department of Health said 454 billion VND (about 20 million USD) is needed to improve the Ly Son health centre. The department is working with the Quang Ngai Management Board of Civil-Industrial Construction Projects to mobilise capital from the government and society.

The health centre is expected to become a second-level general hospital and be able to perform major surgeries after the upgrade.

Bui Thi Quynh Van, Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council suggested authorities of Ly Son district establish a fund to support boat hire fees for patients from the district to mainland and asked the provincial Health Department to send doctors and medical workers to the district.

Chairwoman Ngan promised to review the request and submit it to the National Assembly.

Ly Son island has around 21,000 inhabitants.-VNA