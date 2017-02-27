Quang Ninh accelerates building new-style rural areas

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The northern province of Quang Ninh aims to have additional 11 communes meeting all new-style rural area criteria in 2017.The targeted areas are Quang Yen town, Hoanh Bo, Van Don, Tien Yen, Hai Ha, Dam Ha districts, and Mong Cai city.Cam Pha and Uong Bi cities are also looking for the new-style rural area status in the year.In order to enhance the efficiency of new-style rural area construction, the province will implement the programme in tandem with its agricultural restructuring planning.The locality has effectively implemented the project “One Commune One Product” (OCOP) from 2017 to 2020 and the project to lift 22 communes and 11 hamlets from the extremely disadvantaged list under the programme 135.In 2017, all communes recognised as new-style rural areas will strive to develop residential area model and have at least 100 hamlets in the model.The province aims to build An Sinh, Viet Dan and Binh Khe communes as the model of new-style rural area.With such efforts, the province looks to reduce poor household rate by 3-4 percent in 2017.It devises six measures, including implementing the new-style rural area criteria, enhancing the capacity for building new-style rural areas, promoting communication work, and training human resources.It will also effectively implement and issue relevant policies while mobilising different resources for new style rural area building, and launching an emulation campaign on new-style rural areas across the province.- VNA