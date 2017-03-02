Quang Ninh leads in “One Commune One Product” programme

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (second right) attends the conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the provincial People’s Committee in Ha Long city on March 2. (Source: quangninh.gov.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hailed the northern province of Quang Ninh for leading in the implementation of “One Commune One Product” (OCOP) programme and gaining significant outcomes in the field.



He made the compliments at a conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the provincial People’s Committee in Ha Long city on March 2.

The Deputy PM asked the agricultural sector to target the global market, expand highly-competitive products, and generate jobs for rural workers.



He called on local households to create products while businesses and cooperatives will buy the products and promote their brand names.



The government official requested improving the institutional system and building a new legal corridor for rural development as well as devising policies to develop rural occupations and preserve craft villages.



He also ordered to mobilize financial resources to develop non-agricultural economy in rural areas and encourage scientists to join the creation of high-value products.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Doc highlighted local advantages in agriculture and shared experience in implementing the programme.

He noted that Quang Ninh has attracted 180 businesses to join the programme and implement 103 projects to support the manufacture of OCOP products.

As many as 210 products registered to join the programme, 99 of which met 3-5 star standards and 39 others received food security certifications.

The sales of OCOP economic organisations and manufacturing households reached over 672 billion VND (29.4 million USD).

The OCOP programme was initiated by the ministry in 2008. Quang Ninh was the first locality nationwide to implement the project from 2013.-VNA



