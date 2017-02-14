Quang Ninh suspends tourist boat fleet after fire

A boat fire on Ha Long Bay on January 10 (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of northern Quang Ninh province on February 14 decided to halt all activities of the boat fleet, along with sightseeing and accommodation services, of Bhaya Legend Co. Ltd following a fire on one of its tourist ships.The provincial People’s Committee assigned the province’s fire police force to work with relevant agencies to investigate the cause of the fire, which occurred on the ship Bhaya QN2071 on February 13 afternoon.Only after the investigation is finished and the People’s Committee allows can the boat fleet of Bhaya Legend resume activities.A fire broke out while the ship was anchoring at Cua Van area in Ha Long Bay. By that time, all tourists, including five foreigners and two Vietnamese, had gone kayaking. The crew of the boat swiftly evacuated tourists’ belongings and put out the fire.The wooden boat Bhaya QN2071 was built in 2003 and upgraded in 2012.This is the second fire on a wooden boat in the first two months of this year and the 13th boat fire in almost seven years in Ha Long Bay.-VNA