Quang Ninh to hold cherry blossom festival next month

The Ha Long Cherry Blossom Festival 2016 (Photo: qtv.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The fifth cherry blossom festival is slated for March 11 – 15 in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

The festival will also feature golden apricot flowers from Yen Tu Pagoda, the cradle of Vietnam Zen Buddhism.

Local authorities held a working session in the city on February 15 to prepare for the event.

The event is planned to take place at Square 30 – 10 in Hong Hai Ward, Ha Long City.

Festival activities include an opening ceremony, performance and art programmes by Vietnamese and Japanese artists; traditional games of the two countries and an exhibition of Japanese cherry blossoms and Yen Tu apricot flowers.

Businesses investing in Ha Long city and Japan will set up booths while conferences on tourism investment and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan will take place during the festival.

Themed “Cooperation and Development”, the event, as part of National Tourism Year 2017 and the Ha Long Quang Ninh Tourism Week 2017, will help promote Ha Long city and its strengths of tourism, culture and trade.-VNA



