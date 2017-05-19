Construction of Huong Linh 2 wind farm in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Huong Linh 2 wind power plant invested by Tan Hoan Cau Company in the central province of Quang Tri joined the national grid on May 19, one year ahead of schedule.

The construction of the plant, the first of its kind in Quang Tri and the central region, began in Huong Linh commune, Huong Hoa district in 2015 at total cost of more than 1.4 trillion VND (61.57 million USD).



The wind farm consists of 15 turbines with a combined capacity of 30 MW, of which five become operational. The turbines were provided and installed by Denmark’s Vestas Company.



The operation of Huong Linh 2 has created a large source of energy for the country and contributed to local socio-economic growth.



Also under construction in the commune is the 30MW Huong Linh 1 wind power plant, which spans 15 hectares.



Huong Hoa, Gio Linh and Con Co districts have been earmarked for the development of wind-power in Quang Tri toward 2020.-VNA