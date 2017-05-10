The site of the Huong Linh 1 and Huong Linh 2 wind power project on design (Photo: Tan Hoan Cau company)

The Huong Linh 2 wind power plant, the first of its kind in Quang Tri and in the north central region, will join the national grid on May 15, one year ahead of schedule.The construction of the plant began in Huong Linh commune, Huong Hoa district, in 2015, at the cost of more than 1.4 trillion VND (61.57 million USD).The wind farm comprises 15 turbines, with combined capacity reaching 30MW.Five of the turbines are ready to operate, while the rest are being installed for a test run of 72 hours before joining the national grid.Other completed facilities include an 110kV transformer station and 22kV and 110kV transmission lines.Nguyen Quan Chinh, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People’s Committee, said Huong Linh 2’s early operation will boost not only the national supply of clean energy but also the local economic growth.Also under construction in the commune is the 30MW Huong Linh 1 wind power plant, which spans 15 hectares.Huong Hoa, Gio Linh and Con Co districts have been earmarked for the development of wind-power in Quang Tri toward 2020.-VNA