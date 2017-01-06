Railway sector asked to develop sustainably in 2017

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong at the event. (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong urged the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) to enhance transport quality and use technology in management for sustainable development in 2017.During a conference on VNR’s production and business plan in 2017 in Hanoi on January 5, the Deputy Minister underlined efforts the railway sector made in 2016 to maintain growth.According to Doan Duy Hoach, VNR Deputy Director General, the company’s output and revenue hit 7.97 trillion VND (350.9 million USD), and 8.34 trillion VND (366.87 million USD), respectively, equivalent to 87.7 percent and 88.8 percent of the figures in 2015. The company earned post-tax profits of 137 billion VND (6.03 million USD).Hoach attributed the fall in output and revenue to the reduction of its joint stock companies and networking due to divestment and equitisation.The collapse of the Ghenh Bridge in Dong Nai, storms and floods in the central region, uncompetitive transport prices, and newly-restructured subsidiaries also explained the corporation’s poor performance, Hoach said.To improve the sector’s competitiveness and efficiency in 2017, VNR aims to submit a proposal to the ministry to enhance the performance of the railway network nationwide, with focus on the Hanoi – Vinh route.VNR will also mobilise social resources, investing in means of transport and support facilities.Additionally, the corporation will accelerate the implementation of key projects, particularly on infrastructure and train building.Efforts will also be made to better business management and reform administrative procedures.-VNA