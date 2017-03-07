Real estate transactions stall in February

Overview of Vinhomes Skylake (Source: Internet)

– Real estate transactions stalled in February due to the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the Ministry of Construction’s Management Agency for Housing and Real Estate Market.During the month, the capital city Hanoi recorded nearly 850 transactions, down 34.6 percent from January, mostly in mid and high-end apartment segments.Realty developers still put housing on the market with attractive promotions and works in prime locations broke ground.Major sellers included An Binh city in Bac Tu Liem district, Eco Lake View and Park View Tower in Hoang Mai district, Parkview Residence in Ha Dong district, Vinhomes Gardenia in Nam Tu Liem district and Vinhomes Skylake Pham Hung in Cau Giay district.In Ho Chi Minh City, successful deals hit roughly 900, down 35 percent month-on-month.High-end projects that sold well included Ha Do Centrosa Garden in district 10, Vinhomes Golden River in District 1, Lakeview City in District 2, and Dong Nam urban area in Thu Duc District.Mid-end and affordable apartments such as The Everrich Infinity in District 5, Phu Dong in Tan Phu District and I-Home in District 9 were also in demand.Experts forecast that the property market will continue to be stable this year thanks to effective State macro-economic policies.-VNA