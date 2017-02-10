Record rose fest to bloom in Hanoi

– The biggest ever rose festival in Vietnam will be held from March 3-8 in Hanoi, featuring 300 kinds of roses which originate from Bulgaria and other countries and are planted in Vietnam.The event, entitled “Bulgaria Rose Festival with Friends”, will be held at Thong Nhat island in Thong Nhat Park on Tran Nhan Tong Street. The island will be decorated with roses under different themes.The festival is organised by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Vietnam and the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association.“Bulgaria has been famous for rose festivals in the Rose Valley for centuries. Since 1903, this traditional festival has been held on the first Sunday of June and attracted millions of tourists from all over the world. In 1971, it became a national festival,” said Ambassador of Bulgaria to Vietnam Evgueni Stoytchev at a press conference on February 8.“It is not the first time a Bulgarian rose festival has been held abroad but it is the first time such a large-scale Bulgarian rose festival has been held abroad,” he stressed.“Through this festival, we want to present to the public the ancient culture of the rose festival of Bulgaria,” said Nguyen Duc Lien, head of the organizing committee, and member of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association.“The event will offer an opportunity for students, trainees and employees who worked and lived in Bulgaria to meet each other. We also hope to promote Bulgarian tourism to friends all over the world,” he added.At the event, products made from roses and Bulgarian food will also be on display.Some of the highlights of the festival include a parade on the streets with circus artists and cars decorated with flowers and performances of street artists from Bulgaria and Vietnam.The Queen of Rose contest will also be held to pick up the most beautiful woman in the contest.The festival aims to celebrate the National Day of Bulgaria on March 3 and International Women’s Day on March 8.The event is expected to attract many Vietnamese students who have studied in Bulgaria and other fans of roses in Hanoi.“I am excited about this festival. I love roses,” said Tran Ngoc Mai, a student in Hanoi.“I have often heard of Bulgarian roses but never saw them with my own eyes, so this festival will be a great occasion. Bulgarian roses are very well-known and appreciated in Vietnam,” she said.-VNA