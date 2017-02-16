Reference exchange rate declines by 2 VND

Illustrative image (Source: Vietcombank)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate for VND/USD at 22,234 VND per USD on February 16, down 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate for commercial banks during the day is 22,901 VND and the floor rate, 21,567 VND per USD.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued the rising trend, with Vietcombank raising both rates by 50 VND, to 22,730 VND (buying) and 22,800 VND (selling) per USD.



The buying rate listed by BIDV was 22,730 VND and the selling rate 22,800 VND per USD, also up 50 VND both.



Techcombank increased its buying rate by 40 VND to 22,700 VND and the selling rate by 30 VND to 22,810 VND per USD.-VNA