Reference exchange rate down 1 VND

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,166 VND per USD on January 11, down 1 VND from the day before.



With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,831 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,501 VND per USD.



In the opening hour, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,535 VND per USD and the selling rate at 22,605 VND per USD, down 5 VND and 11 VND, respectively, from a day ago.



Eximbank bought one USD for 22,510 VND and sold one USD for 22,610 USD, down 10 VND.



In Techcombank, the buying rate was 22,510 VND per USD and the selling rate was 22,620 VND per USD, unchanged from January 10.-VNA