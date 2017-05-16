Hanoi (VNA) – The daily reference VND/USD exchange rate was revised down 1 VND to 22,372 VND per USD on May 16.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 23,041 VND and the floor rate 21,702 VND per USD.



The opening hour rates listed by commercial banks continued the declining trend from May 15.



Vietcombank cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,645 VND and the selling rate at 22,715 VND per USD.



The rates listed by BIDV also went down by 10 VND, to 22,645 VND (buying) and 22,715 VND (selling) per USD.



Techcombank is buying the greenback at 22,620 VND and selling at 22,730 VND per USD, both down 10 VND from May 15.-VNA



