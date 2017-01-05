Reference exchange rate down 3 VND

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam announced the reference exchange rate for VND/USD on January 5 at 22,159 VND for one USD, down 3 VND from the day before.With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 22,824 VND and the floor rate, 21,494 VND per USD.The rates listed at commercial banks during the opening hour on January 5 continued the falling trend from the previous day.Vietcombank reduced both buying and selling rate by 35 VND, to 22,655 VND (buying) and 22,725 VND (buying) per USD.Both the rates at BIDV saw a decrease of 25 VND, standing at 22,655 VND (buying) and 22,725 VND (selling) for one USD.Meanwhile, the buying rate at Eximbank was cut by 20 VND to 22,640 VND and the selling rate dropped 30 VND to 22,730 VND per USD.Vietinbank cut its buying rate by 10 VND to 22,660 VND but kept the selling rate unchanged from the day before at 22,730 VND for one USD.-VNA