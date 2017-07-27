The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set at 22,430 VND on July 27 (Photo: VNA)

– The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set at 22,430 VND on July 27, down 3 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,103 VND and the floor rate 21,757 VND per USD.Rates at commercials were relatively stable at the opening hour.Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at the same level as on July 26, at 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling).BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND and selling rate at 22,770 VND, unchanged from a day ago.Meanwhile, Techcombank kept the buying rate unchanged at 22,680 VND and raised the selling rate by 5 VND to 22,775 VND. –VNA