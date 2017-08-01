The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set at 22,429 VND on August 1 (Photo: VNA)

– The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set at 22,429 VND on August 1, down 3 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,102 VND and the floor rate 21,756 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at commercials saw slight fluctuations.Vietcombank cut both rates by 5 VND to at 22,690 VND (buying) and 22,760 VND (selling).BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,695 VND and selling rate at 22,765 VND, unchanged from a day ago.Meanwhile, Techcombank adjusted the buying rate down by 5 VND to 22,670 VND and raised the selling rate by 5 VND to 22,770 VND. –VNA