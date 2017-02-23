Reference exchange rate down 4 VND

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,231 VND per USD on February 23, down 4 VND from the day before.



With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,808 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,564 VND per USD.



At the opening hour, Vietcombank and BIDV kept their both rates unchanged from the previous day at 22,790 VND (buying) and 22,860 VND (selling) per USD.



Meanwhile, Vietinbank listed the buying rate at 22.790 VND per USD and its selling rate at 22.860 VND per USD, down 10 VND compared to February 22.-VNA