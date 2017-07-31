The reference VND/USD exchange rate is set at 22,432 VND/USD on July 31 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set its reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,432 VND/USD on July 31, down 1 VND from the end of last week.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,105 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,759 VND per USD.Major commercial banks kept their rates stable at the opening hours.Vietcombank offered 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling), per USD, unchanged from the end of last week.BIDV also posted the same rates as Vietcombank’s, with 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling), per USD, also unchanged from the end of last week.Techcombank kept its buying and selling rates unchanged from July 28 at 22,680 VND and 22,775 VND.-VNA