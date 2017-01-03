Reference exchange rate drops 1 VND on year’s first working day

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi(VNA) – The reference exchange rate for VND/USD on the first working day of 2017 (January 3) was set at 22,158 VND, down 1 VND from the last working day of 2016 (December 30).



With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate for commercial banks during the day is 22,823 VND and the floor rate, 21,493 VND per USD.



The opening hour rates listed at commercial banks saw slight reductions.



Vietcombank reduced both the buying and selling rates by 10 VND, to 22,720 VND (buying) and 22,790 VND (selling) one USD.



The rates listed at BIDV dropped by 20 VND both ways, standing at 22,720 VND (buying) and 22,790 VND (selling) for one USD.



Eximbank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND and the selling rate at 22,800 VND, both down 10 VND.-VNA