Reference exchange rate drops 1 VND

Illustrative image (Source: vnmedia.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The reference exchange rate between VND/USD was set at 22,152 VND on December 27, down 1 VND from the day before.



With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 22,817 VND and the floor rate, 21,487 VND per USD.



Many banks kept their opening hour rates unchanged from the previous day.



Among them, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed their buying rate at 22,720 VND and the selling rate at 22,790 VND for one USD.



The rates at Eximbank were 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,800 VND (selling).



Meanwhile, Techcombank revised both its rates down by 10 VND, to 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,790 VND (selling).-VNA