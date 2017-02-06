Reference exchange rate drops 1 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,197 VND per USD on February 6, down 1 VND from the rate at the end of last week.With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate for commercial banks on the day is 22,862 VND per USD and the floor rate, 21,533 VND per USD.The opening hour rates listed by commercial banks saw strong reductions from the previous week.Vietcombank cut both buying and selling rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,585 VND and the selling rate at 22,655 VND for one USD.Both the rates listed by BIDV went down by 30 VND, to 22,590 VND (buying) and 22,660 VND (selling) per USD.At Eximbank, the buying rate was listed at 22,570 VND per USD and the selling rate at 22,660 VND, both down 20 VND.-VNA