Reference exchange rate drops 2 VND

Hanoi (VNA) – The reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set by the State Bank of Vietnam at 22,153 VND per USD on December 26, down 2 VND from the final transaction day of last week (December 23).



With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,818 VND and the floor rate, 21,488 VND per USD.



The rates listed at commercial banks saw little fluctuation in the opening hours.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV maintained their rates unchanged from the end of last week, at 22,720 VND (buying) and 22,790 VND (selling) per USD.



Eximbank also kept its rates at 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,800 VND (selling).



Techcombank raised its buying rate by 40 VND to 22,710 VND and selling rate by 10 VND to 22,800 VND.-VNA