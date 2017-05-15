Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam adjusted the reference VND/USD exchange rate down by 2 VND from last weekend to 22,373 VND/USD on May 15.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,042 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,703 VND per USD.



Commercial banks continued to strongly reduce their rates in the opening hours.



At Vietcombank, both rates went down by 20 VND to 22,655 VND (buying) and 22,725 VND (selling) per USD.



Vietinbank slashed both rates by 15 VND compared to last weekend, buying the greenback at 22,655 VND and selling at 22,725 VND.



BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,655 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,725 VND/USD, down 30 VND from last weekend.-VNA