Reference exchange rate drops 5 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,154 VND per USD on January 6, down 5 VND from January 5.



With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,819 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,489 VND per USD.



In the opening hour, BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,600 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,670 VND per USD, down 55 VND from the day before.



In Vietinbank, the buying rate was 22,600 VND per USD and the selling rate was 22,670 VND per USD, down 60 VND.



Vietcombank bought one USD for 22,630 VND and sold one USD for 22,710 VND, down 25VND and 15 VND, respectively, from the day a go.-VNA


















































