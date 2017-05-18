Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,368 VND/USD on May 18, down 2 VND from the day ago.



With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,037 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,698 VND per USD.



Major commercial banks made slight changes to their rates.



Vietcombank listed its buying rate at 22,650 VND/USD and its selling rate at 22,720 VND/USD, up 5 VND.



Meanwhile, BIDV cut its buying and selling rates by 5 VND to 22,645 VND and 22,715 VND, per USD.



Techcombank retained its buying and selling rates at 22,630 VND – 22,720 VND/USD.-VNA