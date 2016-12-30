Reference exchange rate goes down 3 VND

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam adjusted the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 21,159 VND per USD on December 30, down 3 VND from December 29.



With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,824 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,494 VND per USD.



In the opening hour, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,730 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,800 VND per USD, up 10 VND from the day before.



Eximbank bought one USD for 22,710 VND and sold one USD for 22,810 VND, up 10 VND.



In Techcombank, the buying rate was listed 22,710 VND/USD while the selling rate was 22,820 VND/USD.-VNA