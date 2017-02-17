Reference exchange rate goes down 5 VND

Illustrative image (Source: hoinhap.org.vn)

​Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,229 VND per USD on February 17, down 5 VND from the day before.



With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,806 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,562 VND per USD.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations, with Vietcombank raising both rates by 5 VND, to 22,735 VND (buying) and 22,805 VND (selling) per USD.



BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,735 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,805 VND per USD, up 5 VND from the previous day.



Meanwhile, Techcombank kept its buying rate at 22.710 VND per USD and adjusted its selling up 10 VND to 22.810 VND per USD compared to February 16.-VNA