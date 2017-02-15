Reference exchange rate goes up 1 VND

Illustrative image (Photo: Vietcombank)

Hanoi (VNA) – The reference exchange rate for VND/USD was raised by 1 VND to 22,235 VND per USD on February 15.



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,903 VND and the floor rate, 21,569 VND per USD.



The opening hour rates at most commercial banks continued going up in comparison to the day before.



Vietcombank increased both buying and selling rates by 20 VND to 22,680 VND and 22,750 VND, respectively.



BIDV listed its buying rate at 22,680 VND and selling rate at 22,750 VND per USD, both up 15 VND compared to February 14.



The buying rate listed by Techcombank went up 30 VND to 22,660 VND and the selling rate was increased by 40 VND to 22,780 VND per USD.-VNA