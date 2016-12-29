Reference exchange rate goes up 6 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The State Bank raised the reference exchange rate for VND/USD on December 29 by 6 VND to 22,162 VND.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,827 VND and the floor rate, 21,497 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at most commercial banks did not change much from the previous day.Both Vietcombank and BIDV kept their rates unchanged from December 28, at 22,720 VND (buying) and 22,790 VND (selling) for one USD.Eximbank also maintained the rates at 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,800 VND (selling), the same as that on December 28.The rates at Techcombank went up by 10 VND, to 22,710 VND (buying) and 22,810 (selling).-VNA