Reference exchange rate goes up 8 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set at 22,216 VND per USD on February 9, up 8 VND compared to the day before.With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day I 22,880 VND and the floor rate, 21,551 VND for one USD.The opening hour rates listed at commercial banks continued to see strong increases.At Vietcombank, both buying and selling rates were raised by 30 VND from February 8, to 22,630 VND and 22,700 VND, respectively, per USD.The buying rate listed by BIDV was 22,625 VND and the selling rate 22,695 VND per USD, both up 45 VND.Vietinbank raised both its listed rates by 35 VND, to 22,640 VND (buying) and 22,710 VND (selling) for one USD.-VNA