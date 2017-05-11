The reference exchange rate for VND/USD was raised by 4 VND to 22,377 VND per USD on May 11 (Photo: VNA)

– The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD was raised by 4 VND to 22,377 VND per USD on May 11.With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,046 VND and the floor rate 21,707 VND.The opening hour rates listed by commercial banks saw strong decreases compared to May 10.At Vietcombank, both rates went down by 15 VND to 22,685 VND (buying) and 22,755 VND (selling) per USD.Vietinbank also slashed both rates by 15 VND, buying the greenback at 22,685 VND and selling at 22,755 VND.Meanwhile, the rates at BIDV remained unchanged from May 10 at 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,770 VND (selling) per USD.-VNA