Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on January 10

Illustrative photo (Photo: vnmedia.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set at 22,167 VND per USD on January 10, unchanged from the day before.



With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,832 VND and the floor rate, 21,502 VND for one USD.



The opening hour listed rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.



At Vietcombank, both the buying and selling rates went up 20 VND, to 22,540 VND (buying) and 22,620 VND (selling) per USD.



BIDV kept the rates unchanged from January 9, at 22,540 VND (buying) and 22,620 VND (selling) for one USD.



The buying rate at Vietinbank went down 30 VND to 22,540 VND and the selling rate was cut by 20 VND to 22,610 VND per USD.-VNA





