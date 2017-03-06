Reference exchange rate kept unchanged

Illustrative image (Source: vnmedia.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam kept the reference VND/USD exchange rate unchanged from the end of last week at 22,246 VND/USD on March 6.



With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,913 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,579 VND per USD.



In the opening hours, some commercial banks also kept their rates unchanged too.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,795 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,865 VND/USD.



BIDV set the buying rate at 22,765 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,865 VND/USD.



However, Techcombank adjusted its buying rates to 22,800 VND, down 5 VND from the end of last week, and maintained its selling rate at 22,870 VND, per USD.-VNA