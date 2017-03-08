Reference exchange rate remains stable

Transactions are made at a Vietinbank branch (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam maintained the reference VND/USD exchange rate unchanged from the day ago at 22,246 VND/USD on March 8.



With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,913 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,579 VND per USD.



In the opening hours, some commercial banks made slight changes to their rates.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,770 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,840 VND/USD, up 10 VND.



BIDV set the buying rate at 22,765 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,865 VND/USD, unchanged from March 7.



Meanwhile, Vietinbank offered its buying rate at 22,760 VND and its selling rate at 22,830 VND, per USD, down 5 VND.-VNA