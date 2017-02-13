Reference exchange rate revised up 10 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam revised the reference VND/USD exchange rate up 10 VND from the end of last week to 22,234 VND per USD on February 13.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,900 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,567 VND per USD.In the opening hours, major commercial banks made no change to their rates.Vietcombank offered the buying rate at 22,600 VND and the selling rate at 22,670 VND, for one USD, unchanged from the end of last week.BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,610 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,680 VND per USD, while Techcombank set the buying rate at 22,600 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,700 VND per USD.-VNA